GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The circus is coming to town! Flip Circus is bringing the big top to Crossgates Mall from September 29 to October 9.

For over 50 years, the Vazquez family’s circus has traveled throughout North and South America. The circus includes high-flying performances, dancing, unicycles, flashing lights, and more under the big top.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can buy tickets on the Flip Circus website.

The circus will take place outside of Crossgates around the back of JCPenney. Flip Circus is currently performing in North Attleborough, Massachusetts until August 28.