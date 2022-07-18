COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At least four flights were diverted to Albany International Airport as a large storm hit the New York City area Monday morning. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, a warm front lifted into New York State in the early-morning hours, causing downpours and presenting a major storm threat.

Doug Myers, a spokesman for Albany International Airport, said the diverted aircraft were headed for New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Newark Airport in New Jersey. The planes, Myers said, will typically wait out the storm or wait for clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration before departing to their destination.

There have been a few cancellations and delays posted on Albany International Airport’s website because of the storm threat. The four aircraft diverted to Albany all arrived before 8:30 a.m. Monday, Myers said.