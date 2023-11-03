ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flannel Fest is making its way back to the Empire State Plaza in Albany. The event is set for Wednesday, November 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event includes a chili cookoff, facial hair competition, vendors, and a lot of flannel. Flannel Fest is sponsored by M&T Bank and Trader Joe’s.
Vendors
- AARP, NY
- African Reflections
- Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern NY
- Audrey’s Art Ltd.
- Beautz Hustlez
- Brinley Rose Boutique
- City of Jewels
- Cole Kamp
- GEMS
- ḤANNĀH MIRYĀM Air Plants
- Harvey Mountain Alchemy
- Jade & Geodes
- Kechua World
- Lisa NeJame
- Lucky’s Sportcards
- Nello Botanica
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Nu Cosmic Earth
- NYS Canal Corporation
- NYS Office of Children and Family Services
- NYS Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation
- OGS HR Office of Diversity and Inclusion
- PEF Membership Benefits
- Pretty Bake Shop
- Pris Designs
- The Feral Flame
- The Jerky Hut
- Thousand Islands Winery
- Wreaths & More For You
Flannel Fest is free and open to all. Don’t forget to wear your flannel!