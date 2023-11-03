ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flannel Fest is making its way back to the Empire State Plaza in Albany. The event is set for Wednesday, November 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event includes a chili cookoff, facial hair competition, vendors, and a lot of flannel. Flannel Fest is sponsored by M&T Bank and Trader Joe’s.

Vendors

  • AARP, NY
  • African Reflections
  • Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern NY
  • Audrey’s Art Ltd.
  • Beautz Hustlez
  • Brinley Rose Boutique
  • City of Jewels
  • Cole Kamp
  • GEMS
  • ḤANNĀH MIRYĀM Air Plants
  • Harvey Mountain Alchemy
  • Jade & Geodes
  • Kechua World
  • Lisa NeJame
  • Lucky’s Sportcards
  • Nello Botanica
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes
  • Nu Cosmic Earth
  • NYS Canal Corporation
  • NYS Office of Children and Family Services
  • NYS Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation
  • OGS HR Office of Diversity and Inclusion
  • PEF Membership Benefits
  • Pretty Bake Shop
  • Pris Designs
  • The Feral Flame
  • The Jerky Hut
  • Thousand Islands Winery
  • Wreaths & More For You

Flannel Fest is free and open to all. Don’t forget to wear your flannel!