ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flannel Fest is making its way back to the Empire State Plaza in Albany. The event is set for Wednesday, November 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event includes a chili cookoff, facial hair competition, vendors, and a lot of flannel. Flannel Fest is sponsored by M&T Bank and Trader Joe’s.

Vendors

AARP, NY

African Reflections

Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern NY

Audrey’s Art Ltd.

Beautz Hustlez

Brinley Rose Boutique

City of Jewels

Cole Kamp

GEMS

ḤANNĀH MIRYĀM Air Plants

Harvey Mountain Alchemy

Jade & Geodes

Kechua World

Lisa NeJame

Lucky’s Sportcards

Nello Botanica

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nu Cosmic Earth

NYS Canal Corporation

NYS Office of Children and Family Services

NYS Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation

OGS HR Office of Diversity and Inclusion

PEF Membership Benefits

Pretty Bake Shop

Pris Designs

The Feral Flame

The Jerky Hut

Thousand Islands Winery

Wreaths & More For You

Flannel Fest is free and open to all. Don’t forget to wear your flannel!