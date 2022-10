Flannel as fashion peaked in the 1990s when grunge musicians catapulted it into the mainstream.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season. One of which is the Flannel Fest, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at the Empire State Plaza South concourse.

At Flannel Fest, eventgoers can expect a chowder cook-off, a facial hair competition by Patsy’s, vendors, and more. Come prepared with your flannel or a free group photo with a professional photographer. The event is free and open to the public.