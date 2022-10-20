GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A flag-raising ceremony took place in Glenmont on Thursday in honor of the newly constructed roundabout at the Route 9W/Feura Bush Road/Glenmont Road intersection and extended sidewalks along Route 9W and Glenmont Road. The ceremony was also an acknowledgment of the collaboration between the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and the Glenmont business community.

“This project has made our roads flow more smoothly and added more than a mile of sidewalks to connect neighborhoods to local businesses and the Glenmont Elementary School,” said Bethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven. “Thank you to the local business owners, Bethlehem Chamber, and DOT for working closely with us through the challenges of construction to bring this project to a successful conclusion.”

The roundabout aims to reduce traffic congestion at the former intersection. It was funded through a grant from the New York State Department of Transportation.