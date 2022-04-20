ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — MVP Health Care has partnered with SUNY Schenectady, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Albany County, Albany, Schenectady, Troy, and the National Fitness Campaign to bring nine outdoor Fitness Courts to the Capital Region. MVP said the courts will provide residents with equitable access to free, high-quality workouts using state-of-the-art equipment.

The MVP Health Care Fitness Courts are free, open-air wellness centers that allow users to use their own bodyweight to get a complete workout. The courts are designed for all fitness levels. Users can download the free Fitness Court app which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket.

“The launch of the MVP Health Care Fitness Courts throughout the Capital Region is a monumental step toward providing access to resources that can change the trajectory of someone’s health and wellness journey,” said MVP Health Care’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Del Vecchio. “As a leading health care services company, investing in our local communities and offering innovative options like the Fitness Court, reinforces our commitment to giving back to the people we serve.”

Photo of Fitness Court ground breaking from left to right: Mayor Madden (Troy), Mayor McCarthy (Schenectady), Ellen Sax (VP, Community Engagement, MVP Health Care), Dr. Steady Moono (SUNY Schenectady President), Dan Lynch (Deputy County Executive, Albany County), Dorcey Applyrs (Chief City Auditor, City of Albany) (MVP Health Care)

MVP Health Care Fitness Court rendering (MVP Health Care)

MVP Health Care Fitness Court rendering (MVP Health Care)

Locations

Mohawk-Hudson Bike Trail Access Point on the SUNY Schenectady campus at 78 Washington Avenue in Schenectady

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences near the Gozzo Student Center at 106 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

Albany County Rail Trail, Location TBD

South Ferry Street Section of the South End Connector in Albany

Orchard Park between 3rd Avenue and Orchard Street in Schenectady

112th Street Park on 112th Street in Troy

Prospect Park on 65 Prospect Park Road in Troy

Beman Park on 15th Street in Troy

Knickerbocker Park on 103rd Street and 8th Avenue in Troy

The Fitness Courts are expected to be built and open to the public later this summer.