Fitness at the Plaza free workout classes return this winter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – RoAnn Destito, New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner, announced the return of the cold-weather exercise program, Fitness at the Plaza. The free workout classes at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center will be conducted from 5-6 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday from January 5 through March 25.
Health and safety protocols aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 will require participants to preregister online for the workout classes and follow social distancing guidelines. Walk-ins will not be permitted to join the classes.
Fitness at the Plaza classes are free and open to individuals of all ages, regardless of fitness level or experience.
Classes
- Fitness Fusion with The Hot Yoga Spot every Tuesday: Fitness Fusion offers the best of two worlds, combining a challenging Barre-inspired bootcamp for the first half-hour followed by a deep and relaxing stretch with yoga for the last half of each class. A Barre fitness class typically incorporates physical exercises inspired by ballet, yoga, and Pilates positions and movements. This session is a challenging workout for participants of all skill levels and will leave everyone feeling great and looking forward to the next class.
- Bootcamp with Tanny Pro Fitness every Thursday: These are high-intensity, full-body workout classes for people at all fitness levels. The workouts will target and tone muscles throughout the body. Classes will include some bodyweight movements and ab-focused exercises. Participants will get fit and have fun while Tanny cheers them on through each fitness experience.
Special Protocols for COVID-19
Under the COVID-19 protocols for Fitness at the Plaza:
- All participants will sign and date a sign-in sheet attesting that the answer is “No” to all the COVID-related screening questions that appear on the sign-in sheet. People unable to answer no to all questions will not be allowed to participate. People can read the questions ahead of time at empirestateplaza.ny.gov.
- Classes are capped at 45 participants.
- Pre-registration is required, and walk-in participants will not be permitted.
- Participants must bring their own exercise mats, water bottles, and towels. No equipment will be provided.
- Participants will be required to wear face coverings and remain socially distanced from others at all times, including during check-in.
- OGS will mark socially distanced spaces for exercise mats before each class.
- OGS will provide a hand sanitizing station.
- OGS will follow Reopening New York guidelines for gyms and fitness centers.
- OGS will also follow the New York Forward COVID-19 Micro-Cluster strategy, which establishes rules and restrictions for geographic zones with the highest transmission of COVID-19 cases. For more information on this strategy, visit forward.ny.gov/.
