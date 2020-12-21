Fitness at the Plaza free workout classes return this winter

April 23, 2020 – Albany, NY – The Corning Tower is lit up with NY Tough at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – RoAnn Destito, New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner, announced the return of the cold-weather exercise program, Fitness at the Plaza. The free workout classes at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center will be conducted from 5-6 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday from January 5 through March 25.

Health and safety protocols aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 will require participants to preregister online for the workout classes and follow social distancing guidelines. Walk-ins will not be permitted to join the classes.

Fitness at the Plaza classes are free and open to individuals of all ages, regardless of fitness level or experience.

Classes

Fitness Fusion with The Hot Yoga Spot every Tuesday: Fitness Fusion offers the best of two worlds, combining a challenging Barre-inspired bootcamp for the first half-hour followed by a deep and relaxing stretch with yoga for the last half of each class. A Barre fitness class typically incorporates physical exercises inspired by ballet, yoga, and Pilates positions and movements. This session is a challenging workout for participants of all skill levels and will leave everyone feeling great and looking forward to the next class.

Bootcamp with Tanny Pro Fitness every Thursday: These are high-intensity, full-body workout classes for people at all fitness levels. The workouts will target and tone muscles throughout the body. Classes will include some bodyweight movements and ab-focused exercises. Participants will get fit and have fun while Tanny cheers them on through each fitness experience.

Special Protocols for COVID-19

Under the COVID-19 protocols for Fitness at the Plaza: