ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lake Placid 2023 World University Games Torch Relay Celebration will pass through Albany on Thursday, December 15. The torch relay celebration is a 15-stop tour that culminates in Lake Placid with the FISU Games’ first carbon-free cauldron lighting. The cauldron lighting will open the 31st FISU World University Games Winter Edition on Jan. 12, 2023.

The torch relay celebration will be welcomed by state and local officials following a torch run, beginning at 9 a.m., from the SUNY Administration Building to the Empire State Plaza skating rink. The route will follow State Street to the outdoor rink, where the Hudson Mohawk Figure Skating Club will skate with the torch before it makes its final stop on the plaza, between the holiday tree and the Capitol building.

The Games are expected to bring together 1,500 collegiate athletes, ages 17-25, from 600 universities in 50 countries to participate in Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle and Freeski, figure skating, ice hockey, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, snowboarding, ski jumping, and speed skating. A total of 86 events in 12 winter sports make up the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, taking place from Jan. 12-22, 2023.

For the first time, the FISU flame is being carried in a sustainable torch, with no actual combustion or flame present. Instead, LED lights in the torch produce a brightly illuminated FISU flame in a carbon-free presentation. These games are the first in FISU history to make sustainability a major emphasis and provide a model for future FISU Games through its Save Winter campaign. Powered by Hyrdo-Quebec and supported by ESPN, Karbon, Microplus, and Panasonic, Save Winter is a movement designed to unite all who love winter to work together on the mission to save “the season of snow.”

The 22-inch-long torch was created and built by Adirondack Studios of Argyle, the same studio that built the award podiums for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games. The custom-made torch consists of elongated steel encasing a glacial-blue body, representing an artistic interpretation of ice and water.

Other highlighted torch relay celebration stops include New York City’s Rockefeller Center, and the campuses of SUNY Canton, Clarkson University, and SUNY Potsdam. The plans for the arrival of the torch in Lake Placid include stops at two of the venues of the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority, where most of the competitions will be held. The torch relay will then conclude with the lighting of the cauldron in the historic Brewster Park.