ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in the history of the Albany County Legislature, a woman was elected Chair. Joanne Cunningham started her term on Jan. 1 after being voted into the position.

Cunningham is taking over for democrat Andrew Joyce, who held the position since 2018. This is Cunningham’s third term in the Albany County Legislature. She currently serves as the Chief Executive Director of the Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare.

“Today is a landmark day for all women and I’m profoundly grateful and proud to be given this opportunity to lead real change for the people of Albany County,” Cunningham said in a statement. “I am excited to get started and looking forward to building on our successful track record to deliver high quality social and health care services, initiatives to promote economic development and green technologies and other efforts that strengthen our County.”