First Street shooting sends 2 to hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are currently on the scene at the intersection of First Street and Lexington Avenue for a shooting that hospitalized two victims Saturday night.

The police investigation began at about 9:15 p.m. when officers responded near First Street and Lexington Avenue for reports of shots fired. Arriving on the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds near the intersection.

Police say both men were treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel before heading to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone in the community with information to contact detectives at (518) 462-8039. You can also submit tips anonymously via Capital Region Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.

