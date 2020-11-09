First New York hosting toiler paper collection drive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To help people who can’t purchase toiletries, First New York Federal Credit Union is holding a month-long toilet paper donation drive in November. The credit union started collecting toilet paper on November 1 and will accept donations until December 10.

Even before the pandemic devastated the economy, many in the Capital Region had the bad luck of not being able to buy personal hygiene products like deodorant, soap, shampoo, toilet paper, and so on. First New York aims to share donations with Catholic Charities Tri-County Services, which provides basic necessities to those who need them—a group that has grown due to the coronavirus.

You can donate toilet paper or money to the cause at all branch locations during regular business hours, or at their company headquarters.

This year, First New York has also organized school supplies and backpack giveaways.

