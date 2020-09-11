First New York holding backpack giveaways across Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First New York Federal Credit Union is hosting a series of backpack giveaways throughout September for members of its kids’ program, “KID$ Banking.” The first giveaway is Friday in Albany at 3 p.m.

The parents of children with accounts at First New York can drive up to a branch for a backpack of school supplies. Giveaways take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

  • September 11 at 818 Central Avenue in Albany
  • September 14 at 424 Maple Avenue in Saratoga
  • September 15 at 795 East Main Street in Cobleskill
  • September 16 at 31 Jordan Road in North Greenbush
  • September 17 at 1533 Route 9 in Halfmoon
  • September 18 at1879 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam
  • September 21 at 19 Glenridge Road in Glenville
  • September 22 at 1776 Union Street in Niskayuna

If heading to a pick-up event, please wear a mask and stay in your vehicle.

