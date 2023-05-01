ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A community favorite is coming back to the Capital Region. First Friday in Albany is returning after being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a celebration of arts and culture that partners businesses with artists to promote their work and the creative economy.

“The arts transform. The arts challenge us. They make us better leaders, better people, so being able to celebrate that with First Friday, it’s wonderful to have that leadership and bring that back,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

Artists can sign up to participate online.