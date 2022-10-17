ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The STRIDE Capital District Sled Warriors are hosting Albany’s inaugural sled hockey tournament. The public is encouraged to attend the first-ever upstate sled hockey invitational for free!

STRIDE adaptive sports welcome three teams from the surrounding North-East area to compete for the title in a single elimination sled hockey tournament. The event will take place on Friday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Albany County Hockey Facility and continues through Saturday night.

Schedule

First game: STRIDE Capital District Sled Warriors against the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5:30 p.m.

Second game: Central New York Syracuse Flyers against the Fort Drum Mountain Warriors, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation game: Saturday, October 22 at 4:15 p.m.

Championship game: Saturday, October 22, 5:45 p.m.

Sled hockey is an adaptive version of full-contact ice hockey that allows users with mobility

impairment to participate in a seated position. Players use their hockey sticks to propel

themselves on the ice, as well as to move the puck up and down the ice. Sled Hockey provides

an equal experience for all to participate in the sport of ice hockey, regardless of the nature of

their disability.

On Sunday, October 23 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. interested athletes will be invited on

the ice to try sled hockey in a unique “learn to play” opportunity. Anyone interested in trying out

sled hockey can sign up before the event by contacting Carly, at cronan@stride.org. Additionally for visiting teams, STRIDE will host a meet and greet luncheon at their SHARE Community Center in West Sand Lake with an educational clinic on fitness and nutrition for optimal performance in athletes with different abilities; followed by a nutritious luncheon.

“STRIDE is proud to offer this event for our athletes and fellow sled hockey teams of the Northeast. The Upstate STRIDE Sled hockey Invitational is being sponsored in full by the Dralla

Foundation, in their continued effort to create unforgettable experiences,” said STRIDE CEO &

Founder Mary Ellen Whitney.