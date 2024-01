ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center welcomed the first Capital Region baby of 2024. Scarlett Johana Torres Ambrocio was born at 4:47 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

She weighs 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and is 22 inches long. Scarlett’s parents are Elvia Johana Ambrocio Cutz and Wilder Ariel Torres Barrera, of Albany.

Dad, Wilder, pictured with baby, Scarlett, the Capital Region’s first baby of the new year, born at Albany Medical Center on Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:47 a.m. (Albany Med)

Scarlett Johana Torres Ambrocio (Albany Med)

This is their first child, and mom and baby are doing well, said Albany Med. In 2023, Saratoga Hospital welcomed the first Capital Region baby of the new year.