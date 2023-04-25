ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starbucks workers from the Stuyvesant Plaza location will be joined by Albany union leaders and elected officials for an unfair labor practice strike to protest Starbucks’ refusal to bargain with workers, according to Starbucks Workers United. This will be the first Albany Starbucks store to go on an unfair labor practice strike, joining other Starbucks workers across New York, including Rochester, Buffalo, and Ithaca.

“After a year of fighting for a contract, we are excited to be standing with our community and demanding that Starbucks come to the bargaining table in good faith,” said Alex Yeager, a Starbucks leader from Binghamton. “All we want is for Starbucks to hear what we, as baristas, face every day, and hold them accountable not only for our store, but for the 300 other union stores across the country.”

NEWS10 has reached out to Starbucks for comment. The rally is on Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.