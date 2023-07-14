ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first 2023 PlayStreets event will be held in Albany on Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Albany Skyway. This is the first PlayStreets event the City will be hosting this year in a series of five.

Future PlayStreet Events will be hosted on:

Friday, July 21 at Black Lives Matter Park

Friday, July 28 at Buckingham Lake Park

Friday, August 4 at Rosemont Park

Friday, July 11 at Bleecker Stadium

PlayStreets was originally launched in 2020 and was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was designed as a socially distant recreational activity for residents to enjoy outdoor space. The events continued each summer as a weekly recreational activity and community outreach event hosted by the City of Albany and other community partners.