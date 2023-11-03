ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves have unveiled a new uniform for the 2023-24 season, highlighting the Indigenous roots of lacrosse. The uniform features symbolic indigenous markings, representing Haudenosaunee tattoos, sky domes, and the Creator’s Game Legend.

The jerseys will debut on opening night at the MVP Arena on Saturday, December 9, at 7 p.m. On opening night, all fans are encouraged to wear black for a black out.

Opening night will feature a jersey rally towel giveaway to the first 1,500 fans in attendance. The team also says a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place before the game in the MVP Arena’s Atrium, and post-game autographs will be held with the entire team.