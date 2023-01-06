ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking to get fit in the New Year? The Albany FireWolves are hosting a boot camp workout on Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the MVP Arena. Those looking to sign up can do so online.

This 90-minute workout guarantees to get your New Year off right and will help make a difference in the lives of military members and veterans. With a $35 registration, you get admission to the 90-minute workout, a boot camp t-shirt, a sponsor swag bag, a donation to team red, white, and blue, and one ticket to the FireWolves military appreciation game at 7 p.m.