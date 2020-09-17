Firefighters waive overtime pay, relieve Cohoes budget pressure

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At a Wednesday night union meeting of the Uniform Firefighters of Cohoes, members voted to waive potential overtime pay, provided the city doesn’t reduce staffing levels.

Without overtime, Cohoes saves $133,000, and in return, the city guaranteed no layoffs through 2022.

The union representing Cohoes firefighters agreed to terms that restructure contracts to ensure community safety during the pandemic. Firefighters will be paid on a regular wage scale over a period of two years and three months. The new terms should go into effect on October 1.

“Being part of the solution is the core belief of every firefighter. During times of trouble we rally and respond to the immediate need,” said Brian Bullock, union president and seven-year veteran. “As each firefighter reports for their shift, they are making sacrifices for the well-being of the city and one another.”

Bullock says the issue has been on the table for several months. The agreement is designed to help offset the financial pressures of the pandemic, as Cohoes projects losing over a million dollars in revenue in 2020.

The union says call volume is up nearly 3% compared to the same time period last year.

LATEST STORIES