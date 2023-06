ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters and police officers responded to a fire near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Ontario Street late Sunday night. Information at this time is limited regarding the cause of the blaze.

The intersection was closed for some time while crews investigated Sunday evening. Police are still on the scene Monday morning, monitoring the area.

News10 has reached out regarding more information on the fire. Stick with News10 as more details become available.