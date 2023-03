COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A firefighter was sent to the hospital for multiple injuries after a fire in Cohoes Tuesday morning. Crews responded to an apartment building on Johnston Avenue, near the site of the former Saint Agnes School.

No other injuries were reported; however, 16 people were displaced. According to the Red Cross, eight households were affected, and the organization is providing aid to 14 adults and two children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.