Fired police officer loses appeal to get job back

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Albany police officer, who lost his job in 2020 after making racially insensitive comments, has lost an appeal to return to the department.

On November 1, 2020, Officer David Haupt and an Albany County sheriff’s deputy were fueling up when the deputy’s body camera was accidentally activated. On the body camera footage, Haupt said comments involving minorities being suspects in cases.

Haupt could be heard saying:

“My buddies listen to the scanner and they send me texts all the time and they go hey is the suspect ever a white male? and I go f****** no. It’s like, I know it sounds terrible to say, but I don’t give a f*** what anybody says. I sincerely don’t, because bro, they are the worst f****** race. You can’t deny like over the last X amount of months, they are, you know, they are getting worse and worse.” “They’re getting worse and people are defending that? Are you f****** kidding me?”

He was later fired after Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan were alerted to the video.