ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A house fire broke out late Thursday night on Avenue B in Albany. Caution tape had been strung alongside the two-story home, and crews had wrapped up work by about 5 a.m. Friday.

The blaze was most prominent on the second floor of the building, officials said. It started around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Albany Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Sokaris told NEWS10 there was a lot of stuff in the house that made it challenging for crews to get in and fight the fire. “I wouldn’t say it was the cause, but it did hamper our progress when we first arrived,” he said.

No serious injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.