COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday night around 9:45 p.m., the Verdoy Fire Department, West Albany Fire Department, Albany International Airport Fire Department, Colonie Village Fire Company, and Colonie EMS responded to 945 Watervliet Shaker Road for a reported structure fire at George’s Market and Cafe. The first firefighters on scene asked for a second alarm to be sent out after seeing flames through the roof of a back building.

Photos courtesy West Albany Fire Department.

The fire was found within minutes and knocked down. According to West Albany Fire Department officials, the flames were contained to a small corner in one of the greenhouses with no extension into the building next door.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. It does not appear to be suspicious.