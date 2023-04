ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters in the city of Albany put out a fire caused by a hoverboard. Officials said the lithium ion batteries used to power the hoverboard started the fire around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

More than a dozen of the batteries were scattered all over the room where the hoverboard was being stored after they fell out. Fire officials remind people to properly use lithium ion batteries, and if they do spark, to leave the area immediately and call for help.