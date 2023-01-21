COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters from the Fuller Road fire department responded to a fire that broke out on the sixth floor of an unoccupied former hotel around 3 a.m. Saturday in Colonie. Fuller Road Fire Department fire chief Mike Romano says this is the third fire in Colonie within the last two days.

“Crews made a great stop and knocked down the fire,” chief Romano said, “and we were able to contain it to one room.”

Crews say the hotel hasn’t been occupied for years. The unoccupied hotel is located on Wolf Road.

“We did have heavy smoke damage and some water damage throughout the rest of the building,” Romano said.

Romano also said that crews’ primary and secondary searches of the room showed no one was present at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.