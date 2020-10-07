VIDEO: Fire at McDonald’s in Latham

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire has broken out at or near the McDonald’s at 1122 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.
Viewers sent in video of the fire. A large plume of dark smoke is clearly visible from a distance. Another viewer who was in the drive-thru fled the scene as branches hit his car. A large tree on the property is clearly blazing.
NEWS10 will bring you more on this story as it develops.
