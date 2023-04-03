Drop off your resume at registration to be scanned and delivered to all exhibitors.

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are you looking for a new career opportunity? If the answer is yes, head to the Albany Job Fair at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Latham on April 19, where you will find over 95 companies hiring!

The event is free to all job seekers and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is free parking available. For those looking to take public transportation, the hotel is located on CDTA Bus Route #182. Drop off your resume at registration to be scanned and delivered to all exhibitors.

For a full list of recruiters, click here. Job seekers who cannot attend the event can send their resumes to Resumes@AlbanyJobFair.com for scanning and distribution. There are also recruiters accepting online applications.