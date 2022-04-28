ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The five finalists for this year’s Tulip Queen were introduced in Albany’s Washington Park on Thursday. The Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders and will work with community outreach programs and educational initiatives.

Nominees must be between the ages of 18 and 24 and are chosen based on their leadership skills and knowledge of the Albany area.

This year’s Tulip Queen will be crowned at next weekend’s Tulip Festival in Washington Park.