Final stretch to help Coats for Kids campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Though these are challenging times, NEWS10 is fortunate to once again partner alongside the National Cleaners Association and MVP Healthcare for the Coats for Kids campaign.

We’re halfway through the drive thus far and every coat counts. With now just 10 days left in the campaign, it’s a last-minute push to help out as many kids in need.

“The need was always there, the need is larger now than ever before,” said Mark Yonally, president of Lodge’s. “To be able to help somebody who could use a hand is just, it’s huge.”

Lodge’s is a huge partner of the campaign and MVP Healthcare, and has been for years. Yonally says helping out is their way of giving back to the community and showing just how far their dollars can go to make an impact.

“50 coats, or if it’s 100 coats, or if it’s 500 coats—those are all kids. Those are all people who wouldn’t be warm that are going to be warm as a result of somebody else’s efforts,” Yonally said. “That’s really what I equate it to, just helping out someone who could really use some help.”

Since there’s such a drastic need this year due to the pandemic, it’s that much more challenging to help out and make a difference. Normally the NEWS10 team would be at the Colonie Center mall dropping off new coats, but now we’ve resorted to an online platform and donation process.

By clicking on the community tab and go to the Coats for Kids page, it’s going to tell you everything you need to know about the campaign as well as provide the donation window. From there, you put in any amount you prefer to donate and you fill out your personal information. When it’s all done, make sure to scroll down all the way to the bottom and you’ll find the submit button.

“We would be able to be in person in the mall and people would see us they would run into one of the stores and come out with a bag of coats,” Jackie Marciniak, Community Engagement Leader for MVP said. “We need to find something and a safe alternative to that. We are trying to reach at least our goal from last year which was around 800 coats and we are about halfway there. But, we really need help boosting those numbers, and MVP is committed to matching the first 2000 coats.”