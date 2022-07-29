ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday, August 4 is the last chance for Albany County residents to be heard by officials about newly redrawn districts. The final joint public hearing for the redistricting map ratified by the Albany County Redistricting Committee and the Majority-Minority District Redistricting subcommittee will take place on August 4.

The meeting will be in the Cahill Room of the Harold L. Joyce County Office Building in Albany at 5:30 p.m. The August 4 hearing will allow public comment on the submitted district map before its final submission to the Albany County Legislature for confirmation. The map was substantially changed after the last public hearing, mainly by increasing the number of recommended Majority Minority County Legislature districts from six to seven.

Maps of all the proposed Legislative Districts are available on the Albany County website under the mapping section. A helpful interactive map is also available at Environment Agency Geomatics.

The meeting will be held both in-person and virtually. Citizens wishing to speak or submit information should email the commission at redistrictingcommission@albanycountyny.gov or mmdredistricting@albanycountyny.gov, indicating whether they will voice their opinions in person or via Zoom. The deadline is August 4 at noon.

The hearing will be livestreamed and recorded on YouTube for viewing. Contact Larry Volk, ACRC Chair, at larry.volk@albanycountyny.gov or (516) 286-9930, for more data.