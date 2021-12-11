Final designs released for Clinton Market project in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capitalize Albany Corporation has unveiled the final designs for the Clinton Market Collective project. The project is part of Albany’s Clinton Square Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

The project will redevelop 11 Clinton Avenue into the Clinton Market Collective — a new area for startup businesses, pop-up retail, installments by local artists and signature events. The $1.6 million design and construction of Clinton Market is part of New York’s third-round $10 million DRI award.

“The final design of Clinton Market is both iconic and flexible – a destination designed specifically to spark diverse opportunities for signature events, to provide exposure for, and growing dynamic retail and commercial concepts, and to draw visitors into Clinton Square, encouraging them to spend longer exploring Albany,” said Capitalize Albany Corporation President Sarah Reginelli.

The final designs include semi-permanent vendor space in specialized shipping containers, architectural lighting, enhanced accessibility, pop jet fountains and outdoor seating.

Rendering of Clinton Market (Capitalize Albany)

Clinton Market is set to complement the Skyway in Albany – a project similarly designed under sponsorship and management of Capitalize Albany. When open, the Skyway is projected to attract 100,000 visitors annually.

Construction is slated to begin in spring 2022.