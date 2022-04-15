ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Film Albany has announced a scholarship to honor the memory of Assemblymember Patricia Fahy’s son, Brendan Fahy Bequette. Bequette died on February 28 at the age of 25 after a battle with cancer.

Bequette was a cinematographer. According to his obituary, he went to New York City after graduating college to work on several projects including filming Kamala Harris for Axios and Michael Bloomberg political campaign commercials.

To honor Bequette, Film Albany will be awarding five Student Registration Scholarships to the Capital Region & Adirondack Film Alliance Industry Day. Each recipient will be invited to meet the Film Trailblazers on May 19 at the Albany Capital Center.

“I’m humbled to have @AlbanyFilm announce this scholarship in honor of the memory of my son, Brendan Fahy Bequette. Thank you to Albany County Film Commissioner Debby Goedeke and I encourage any student interested to apply,” said Fahy in a Twitter post.

“His family and the film community are honored to carry on his legacy of creativity by supporting the next generation of filmmakers. Good luck to all and thank you for keeping Brendan’s spirit with us that day,” said Film Albany.

Students should submit a 30-second video to dgoedeke@albany.org by Friday, May 6 sharing why they are the next Capital Region Film Trailblazer. Applicants should include their name, contact information, and which school/program they attend in the email.

Winners will be notified by Monday, May 16. If you have any questions, you can contact Deb Goedeke at the above email.