COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chee-bog, a restaurant serving Filipino food, has found a permanent location in Cohoes. The new restaurant will be at 300 Ontario Street, which is the former location of The Tiny Diney.

Owners Chris “Champ” Peralta and Cindy Tapper-Peralta started selling their food at pop-up locations in 2021. They ran the pop-ups out of Carmen’s Cafe in Troy and exclusively offered carry-out. They were also a vendor at the Troy Asia Night Market and Wolf Hollow Brewing.

The owners said they started the pop-ups in hopes of one day owning their own restaurant. They wanted to start out small while they got to know the market.

“We first came across the building when it came on the market in 2020 and were immediately struck by its potential,” said the owners. “We were looking for a small location to fit our budget and keep costs down. But we also wanted a thriving, close-knit community — we were fortunate to find both with this spot.”

The owners said their Filipino food is a combination of sweet, salty, and sour that has flavors from Spanish, Chinese, Indonesian, and Malaysian cooking. Their food includes grilled BBQ meats, sweet and sour sauces, and mounds of rice.

“Our neighbors at Cafe Con Mel have some delicious Filipino items on the menu but that isn’t their primary focus,” said the owners. “We will be the only exclusively Filipino restaurant in the area that we’re aware of.”

Peralta and Tapper-Peralta are currently in the process of renovating the building. They’re hoping to open in mid-September. You can stay up to date with the restaurant and look for an official opening date on the Chee-bog Instagram page.