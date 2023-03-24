ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Tax Department is reminding eligible New Yorkers of its free Taxpayer Assistance Program (TAP). Those with a federal adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less qualify for in-person or virtual assistance.

Sessions are offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Empire State Plaza, and on Thursdays at the main branch of the Albany Public Library, located at 161 Washington Avenue in Albany. Eligible taxpayers can sign up at www.tax.ny.gov/tap.

How to get help:

Register for a time slot on the Taxpayer Assistance Program (TAP) Receive a confirmation email with a link to an intake questionnaire from the Tax Department. Complete the questionnaire to ensure eligibility and have the information ready to complete the returns. Attend the session selected to get help completing and filing online.

Participation requirements:

basic computer skills

an active e-mail account

all your tax documents

a copy of your 2021 tax return (if you filed)

People with limited time in their schedules and who cannot attend a TAP session may be eligible for help online through Free File. Free File provides free tax preparation software options to eligible New Yorkers.

Taxpayers simply click Free File your income tax return to determine if they qualify. If eligible, they can access free software to electronically complete and submit their federal and New York State income tax returns.