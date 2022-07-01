ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department, along with the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, arrested 15 individuals following an investigation into drug sales and violence in the City of Albany. Investigators launched an investigation particularly in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue, responding to community concerns.
Investigators said the investigation lasted several months to identify key individuals responsible for drug sales, violence, and quality of life. Beginning on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, detectives and taskforce members began to round up suspects throughout the week in Albany and around the Capital Region.
According to a report, as a result of search warrants and arrests, detectives recovered one handgun, 116.36 grams of cocaine, and several grams of heroin and ecstasy. A quantity of cash was also seized they said.
The following fifteen individuals were arrested and charged:
- Flentino Best, 35, of Albany: One count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and bail was set at $25,000.
- Wayne Cole, 36, of East Greenbush: One count of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to the county jail.
- Lamont Johnson, 39, of Albany: One count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and bail was set at $15,000.
- Jason Longmire, 39, of Albany: One count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released to the supervision of probation.
- Derrick Carrington, 39, of Albany: Fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released to the supervision of probation.
- Willie Green, 39, of Albany: Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to the county jail.
- Tasheem Inman, 28, of Albany: Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to the county jail.
- Tashrion Gaddy, 31, of Albany: Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released to the supervision of probation.
- Abram Jackson, 26, of Albany: One count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
- Nasir Abbot, 23, of Albany: one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
- Xavier Ortiz, 26, of Albany: One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
- James Murray, 47, of Albany: One count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to the county jail.
- Brian Bailey, 45, of Albany: Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned and remanded to the county jail.
- Rasheem Moore, 25, of Albany: One count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
- Andre Dolberry, 55, of Albany: One count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and remanded to the county jail.