ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department, along with the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, arrested 15 individuals following an investigation into drug sales and violence in the City of Albany. Investigators launched an investigation particularly in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue, responding to community concerns.

Investigators said the investigation lasted several months to identify key individuals responsible for drug sales, violence, and quality of life. Beginning on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, detectives and taskforce members began to round up suspects throughout the week in Albany and around the Capital Region.

According to a report, as a result of search warrants and arrests, detectives recovered one handgun, 116.36 grams of cocaine, and several grams of heroin and ecstasy. A quantity of cash was also seized they said.

The following fifteen individuals were arrested and charged: