ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington Avenue Armory and FEMA will be joined by local and state officials on Wednesday, March 3 to kickoff COVID-19 vaccination efforts taking place at the building.

At the event, there will be a FEMA a representative, a representative from the Washington Avenue Armory, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Assemblymember Patricia Fahy, Albany Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, and other elected officials.