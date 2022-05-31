ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced Friday that Melchisedek Wortham, 26, of Berlin, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision as a predicate felon before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court Friday morning. Wortham previously pleaded guilty on March 28, 2022, to one count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, which fully satisfied his original charges.

Melchisedek Wortham, 26. (Photo provided)

Original charges against Wortham:

Second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of marijuana

An indictment alleged that on or about October 8, 2019, Wortham knowingly possessed a loaded pistol in the area of 321 Second Street in Albany. Assistant District Attorney Alex Scher handled the prosecution of Wortham’s case.

In a separate case, Soares announced that Lakisha Stevenson, 46, of Albany, was sentenced to concurrent terms of five years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, and three years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, as a predicate felon before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court Friday afternoon.

Stevenson previously pleaded guilty on March 30, 2022, to second-degree attempted robbery and second-degree assault. Both are violent felony charges.

Lakisha Stevenson, 26. (Photo provided)

Original charges against Stevenson:

Two counts of second-degree robbery (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Second-degree assault (Felony)

Superior court information alleged that on July 26, 2021, around 8:12 p.m., Stevenson and a co-defendant punched and kicked a victim in the area of Washington Park in downtown Albany, and took $100 from the victim’s purse. Stevenson was also accused of intentionally stabbing a victim in the back in the area of 97 Columbia Street, in Albany, on August 5, 2021, around 9:50 p.m., causing injuries that required hospitalization.

In addition to the prison sentences, two no-contact orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims. Assistant District Attorney David Szalda handled the prosecution of Stevenson’s case.