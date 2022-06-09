ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman said on Thursday, that Roderick Jones, 42, of Albany, pleaded guilty to two separate instances of unlawful possession of firearms. On both occasions, prior felony convictions for robbery prevented Jones from legally possessing firearms in New York they said.

As part of his plea, Jones admitted that he was in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun when he was arrested following impaired driving charges on January 17, 2019, after crashing his car into a building on Rensselaer Street. Jones also admitted that on September 29, 2019, he possessed a .9mm pistol that he fired four times at two occupied residences in the Ida Yarbrough Homes.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13. He could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to three years. The case was investigated by the Albany Police Department and ATF with the assistance of the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.