ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Feed Albany announced on Friday that it will cease operations at the end of the year and begin the dissolution process. The organization was created to meet the need for quality, well-balanced meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and achieved that by providing more than 1,000,000 meals to the region’s most vulnerable residents. While the need for food security remains, the premise of Feed Albany’s core mission to ensure that no one person went hungry during the pandemic was fulfilled.

The Feed Albany Board of Directors will oversee the dissolution of the nonprofit organization over the next few weeks. Any surplus funds will be donated to partner organizations with similar missions, to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry, a spokesperson for Feed Albany said in a press release.

The last three years of Feed Albany’s operation have been rewarding, the spokesperson said, but not without their challenges. Inflation and the rising costs of food have placed an even greater burden on the organization’s already stretched finances and made it increasingly less feasible to provide 1,000-1,300 meals per week throughout the community.

“In addition to increasing costs, many of our key part-time staff have left to pursue new opportunities,” said Feed Albany Executive Director Francesca Pardi. “We have been very fortunate to have such amazing support and are proud of everyone moving on to their next chapter, but it has also made daily operations a challenge.”

“We are so proud of what we were able to come together to accomplish over the last three years,” said Matthew Peter, President of Feed Albany. “The unity and support we were able to provide would not have been realized without our generous donors, partners, and volunteers.”