ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local and state officials, business executives and volunteers were on hand Friday to open a permanent kitchen for a local non-profit organization.

In the Capital Region, Feed Albany has been working hard to ensure no one went hungry during the pandemic. The organization, founded in March 2020, will now be located in Albany’s Sheridan Hollow neighborhood.

“We made sure, that no matter what, no one went to bed hungry if we could help it, and that’s where we started.”