ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Federal officials were at the Port of Albany on Thursday to showcase the first offshore wind tower manufacturing facility in the United States. The project has already completed the environmental impact statement approval process.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said the demand for clean energy has never been greater.

“Tech advances, increased interest in economic potential make offshore wind a promising avenue for diversifying our nation’s energy portfolio while combating the climate crisis and creating good paying jobs,” she said.

The Biden administration’s goal is to have 60 gigawatts of offshore wind power by the year 2030.