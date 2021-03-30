FBI arrests Selkirk man over Capitol riot

WASHINGTON – MARCH 09: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau’s headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. F.B.I. Director Robert Mueller was responding to a report by the Justice Department inspector general that concluded the FBI had committed 22 violations in its collection of information through the use […]

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FBI announced the arrest of Capital Region resident William Tryon for his alleged role in the riot and assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Tryon is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court later on Tuesday afternoon. Special Agent in charge Thomas Relford sent a written statement on the matter:

“Selkirk resident William Tryon was arrested by our office today for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. We will continue to coordinate with our colleagues at the FBI Washington Field Office and the United States Attorney’s Office to bring to justice anyone who broke the law that day. We remain grateful to the public for their invaluable assistance in this investigation and continue to encourage anyone with information to call (800) CALL-FBI.” FBI Albany

