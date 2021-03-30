FBI arrests Selkirk man over Capitol riot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FBI announced the arrest of Capital Region resident William Tryon for his alleged role in the riot and assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Tryon is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court later on Tuesday afternoon. Special Agent in charge Thomas Relford sent a written statement on the matter:
“Selkirk resident William Tryon was arrested by our office today for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. We will continue to coordinate with our colleagues at the FBI Washington Field Office and the United States Attorney’s Office to bring to justice anyone who broke the law that day. We remain grateful to the public for their invaluable assistance in this investigation and continue to encourage anyone with information to call (800) CALL-FBI.”FBI Albany
