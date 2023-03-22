ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The FBI Albany Field Office is hosting a special recruiting event for women, next Tuesday, March 28. Special Agent in Charge, Janeen DiGuiseppi, said women play a crucial role in law enforcement—making victims and witnesses feel more comfortable.

“Women naturally want to help, and to support, and bring a different perspective that a male may not bring,” explained DiGuiseppi. “It’s more comforting and easier to speak to a female.”

The event on Tuesday is not just about recruiting. A panel of women will share what it’s like to wear the badge, touching on that growing need for diversity.

“They’re going to be able to demystify for women that you can have a family and be in law enforcement,” continued DiGuiseppi. “There’s a balance, and it can be done, and you can be successful as a law enforcement officer.”

In Albany, the number of female law enforcement officers is growing faster than ever—something city police commander, Norah Harrington, is proud of. “I do believe that we are doing a lot to bring in women and minorities into our department,” she said. “I think that they’re doing a great job.”

Jennifer Gottstine, a Lieutenant Colonel for the New York State Police, added that you do not need a law enforcement background to join the ranks. “There are numerous people, both men and women, on the New York State Police who had different careers prior to coming to the New York State Police,” noted Gottstine. “There are several that have taken the criminal justice route in college; however, you do not need that to come on.”

The trio will be joined by over 40 agencies at Tuesday’s event. It’s all happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Albany Capital Center. A link to register is available online, through Eventbrite.