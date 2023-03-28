ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The FBI field office in Albany held a women in law enforcement recruiting event on Tuesday. Forty-five different agencies from federal, state and local levels signed up to participate in the event at the Albany Capital Center.

There was a panel with six women who are currently serving in law enforcement. They shared their experiences of what it is like to work in the field.

Some of the agencies who took part in the event included the New York State Police and the Troy and Colonie Police Departments.