ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you are looking for a job, you only have a few days left to apply for the FBI Albany Diversity Agent recruiting event. It will take place on November 3.

The goal of the event is to recruit a diverse group of people to apply to be FBI agents. Some of the minimum qualifications include being at least 23 years old and having two years of full-time professional work experience.

Officials said anyone who works for the FBI can add value to the department as well as the community.

“As an FBI agent, your duty is to uphold the Constitution of the United States and protect the American people, and we take that oath very seriously,” FBI Albany Special Agent In Charge Janeen DiGuiseppi said.

The deadline to sign up for the job fair is October 30. Sign up on the FBI’s website and search for Albany DAR.