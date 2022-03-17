GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead after a car crash on Western Turnpike in Guilderland. The Guilderland Police Department said Charles Renus Jr., 88, of Guilderland died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police responded to the two-car, head-on crash on Tuesday, March 15 around 6:40 a.m. on Western Turnpike in the area of Fuller Station Road. Police found that a car traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lane, striking Renus’ car.

Guilderland Emergency Medical Services treated and transported both drivers to Albany Medical Center where Renus later died from his injuries. The Guilderland Center and Fort Hunter Fire Departments assisted at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.