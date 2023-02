WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was acquitted of second degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in Watervliet in February 2022.

Reginald Goodman, however, was found guilty of second degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was accused of shooting and killing Shaun Koonce, 41, of Poughkeepsie, on 24th Street.

Prosecutors said Goodman used a stolen handgun in the incident.