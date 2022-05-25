ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Firefighters Association of the State of New York cut the ribbon to officially dedicate the renovated FASNY headquarters in Albany on Monday. The renovation was to the building’s facade and interior.

The renovation made the front of the building resemble a traditional firehouse and the interior was updated with added space dedicated to education. The renovation began in April 2021.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York cut the ribbon to officially dedicate the renovated FASNY headquarters in Albany on Monday. (Photo: Firefighters Association of the State of New York)

The FASNY aims to serve the volunteer fire and EMS services, and the public they protect, through education, advocacy, recruitment and retention, recognition, and community service.